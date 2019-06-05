Nam Dinh Vu deep-water seaport in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Standards for Vietnamese ecological seaports will help build a professional environment management system, thus raising seaport management units’ awareness of environmental protection, said Dr. Du Van Toan from the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands’ Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands.



Initiated and managed by the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), the ecoport model must meet standards by ESPO, with environmental protection key.



Once recognised as ecoports, the ports can join regional and global ecological seaports associations, improving their stature, Toan said.



To deliver commitments on environment and energy management, he suggested domestic seaports file their legal records on the field and identify which environmental issues need to improve.



Notably, the Maritime Administration of Hai Phong is working to build Lach Huyen into a green seaport by using modern technology to control dust and smoke and limiting the use of old vehicles.



Apart from building a plan on water resources management in ports and using water management system, it also devised regulations on wastewater control, built garbage collection facilities and collected daily waste when vessels dock.-VNA