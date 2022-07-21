Illustrative image (File photo)

Hanoi (VNA) - Since joining ASEAN, Vietnam has increasingly proved itself to be a responsible and active member of the group as well as the international community, said Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.



At the ministry’s regular press conference on July 21, Hang reviewed the 27-year journey since Vietnam became an official member of ASEAN on July 28, 1995, affirming that Vietnam's admission to the bloc marked an important milestone in the country's extensive regional and international integration.



Vietnam has promoted extensive integration in politics, economy, diplomacy and all other aspects of life with other countries and organisations around the world, she said.



Vietnam and other member countries have actively built the ASEAN Community from politics, economy, culture and society, while especially giving priority to strengthening ASEAN connectivity.



During the process, Vietnam and other ASEAN members have expanded relations with many partners around the world, Hang said, adding that more and more countries worldwide want to become partners of ASEAN./.