Vietnam, Mexico parties strengthen ties
A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission led by its standing vice chairman Lai Xuan Mon paid a working visit to Mexico from August 15-20 to exchange experience with local political parties in information and education as well as strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.
A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission led by its standing vice chairman Lai Xuan Mon offers flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at the centre of Mexico City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission led by its standing vice chairman Lai Xuan Mon paid a working visit to Mexico from August 15-20 to exchange experience with local political parties in information and education as well as strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.
At meetings with President of the ruling party National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) Mario Delgado and General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, Mon briefed the hosts on the achievements that Vietnam has made after more than 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal) process, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as directions and tasks regarding Party building work in terms of politics, ideology and morality.
He suggested that the political parties of Mexico enhance the exchange of experience in such areas as theoretical research for devising the country's development strategies as well as the management and development of the press system.
The lMORENA and PT leaders affirmed that they would continue to strengthen cooperation and information exchange, build and consolidate political trust, and promote friendly cooperation between Mexico and Vietnam.
Within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation also had working sessions with Alfredo Fermat Bañuelos, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Mexican Chamber of Deputies; and Carmen Moreno, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.
The Mexican officials emphasised that Mexico always attaches importance to relations with Vietnam and expressed their hope to promote cooperation in the field of education, enhance economic and trade collaboration, and strengthen the dissemination of Mexican culture to the people in Vietnam as well as other ASEAN countries.
The Vietnamese delegation also visited an integrated education model of kindergarten and primary school in Monterrey city, Nuevo León state; and offered flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at the centre of Mexico City./.