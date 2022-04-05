Korean tourists arrive in Phu Quoc after nearly-two-year “frozen” period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam boasts great advantage to attract tourists and it has become one of the most favourite countries for visitors from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Vietnamese Tourism Ambassador to the RoK Lee Chang-kun.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Lee said the various events to be held in 2022 to mark the 30th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations will be good chances for Vietnam to promote its tourism.



As for what Vietnam should do to resume post-COVID-19 activities to attracting Korean tourists, Lee said the Government and relevant agencies of Vietnam need to pay attention to improving procedures related to tourism in order to bring convenience, reasonable spending and safety to visitors, Lee stressed.



With diverse natural conditions, Vietnam has the advantage to develop diverse types of tourism, meeting different groups of visitors, he said.

Safety will be the top criterion for Korean tourists, followed by convenience and reasonable cost, he noted.



In 2019, Vietnam served 4.3 million visitors from the RoK, up 23.1 percent year-on-year, and accounting for 23.8 percent of the total number of travelers to Vietnam./.