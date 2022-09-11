Travel Ha Giang’s magnificent beauty lures travelers Located in Vietnam’s northeast region with its wild and magnificent beauty, Ha Giang province has become increasingly attractive to visitors.

Travel Hoang Lien Son – Ideal place to enjoy nature Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which runs a length of 180 kilometers in the northwest of Vietnam through Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Yen Bai provinces, is an irresistible charm with its breathtaking natural scenery.

Travel Ly Son – A worth-visiting island in central region Located off the coast of Quang Ngai central province, Ly Son is where the cultures of Champa, Sa Huynh and Dai Viet meet. The island has four national cultural relics and 14 provincial cultural relics. It also has various intangible cultural heritages, including ‘Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa’, recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Travel Int’l tourism expo opens in HCM City The 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo themed “Growing Forward Together” kicked off in the city on September 8.