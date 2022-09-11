Vietnam most favourite Southeast Asian destination among Cambodians
Illustration. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam has become the most favourite destination in Southeast Asia among Cambodian travellers since the beginning of 2022, Cambodian-based electronic news outlet Thmeythmey reported on September 10.
Cambodian tourist arrivals to Vietnam in the first eight months of 2022 tripled figure in the same period of 2019 recorded before the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news site said.
More than 80,000 Cambodians travelled to Vietnam from January-August, the highest among ASEAN nations. Singapore came second for welcoming 68,000 Cambodia visitors, followed by Thailand (61,000) and Malaysia (53,000).
Cambodians mostly visited Vietnam for tourism, medical services, family visit and trade along the shared border areas./.