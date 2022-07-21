Society Lao trade union delegation visits Ha Nam province A delegation from the Lao Federation of Trade Unions Central Committee led by Pathoumthong Luangvilay, head of its Personnel Department, paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on July 20.

Society Exhibition marks 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/ Dioxin (VAVA), in coordination with the Chemical Arms of the Vietnam People's Army and the People’s Committee of Kon Tum province, has opened an exhibition at Kon Tum Museum to mark the 61th anniversary of the Agent Orange (AO) disaster in Vietnam and the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Society Four fishermen rescued after being lost at sea for 10 days off Binh Dinh province Four fishermen have been rescued 10 days after their boat went down off the central province of Binh Dinh near Phu Quy island, but the search for eight other crewmembers is ongoing.

Society Inspiring desire for devotion among Vietnamese youngsters around the globe Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Le Tien Chau hosted a reception for a delegation of overseas Vietnamese (OV) at the Vietnam Summer Camp 2022.