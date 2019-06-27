Vietnamese products are introduced at the forum in Maputo on June 26 (Photo: VNA)

– Over 100 representatives of Vietnamese and Mozambican businesses gathered at a forum in Maputo on June 26 to seek stronger links in trade, investment and tourism between the two countries.Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang said the Vietnamese Government is committed to continued support of the two countries’ businesses to reinforce partnership and capitalise on their potential and advantages.Meanwhile, Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Le Hong Thang introduced advantages of the Vietnamese capital city, including favourable policies, transport infrastructure and human resources. He also highlighted the municipal authorities’ resolve to assist foreign enterprises to engage in economic, investment and trade cooperation.Mozambican Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Julio Joao Pio reviewed the recent strides in bilateral relations, including the fruitful investment of Movitel – a joint venture worth over 600 million USD of the Vietnamese military-run telecom group Viettel in the African nation.He called on the two countries to bolster economic, trade and investment ties, encouraging Vietnamese firms, including those from Hanoi, to invest in potential fields in his country like agriculture, farm produce processing and mining.For his part, Director of the Mozambique Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arlindo Duarte said he hopes to continue serving as a bridge helping businesses to boost substantive cooperation for the sake of both countries.At the forum, Ambassador Hoang and Hanoi companies presented economic, trade, investment and tourism potential of Vietnam in general and the city in particular, along with policies supporting bilateral trade and investment activities.They also introduced Vietnamese goods that are in demand in Mozambique like agricultural products, handicrafts, apparel, wood products and building materials. Famous cultural and historical sites of Vietnam were also promoted to attract more visitors from Mozambique and neighbouring countries.Also at the event, Vietnamese and Mozambique businesses engaged in B2B activities to explore partnership opportunities. Many of them expressed their hope that the countries will soon sign a double taxation avoidance agreement and financial-banking deals to help protect legitimate rights of enterprises.-VNA