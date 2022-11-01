Vietnamese Ambassador to Nepal Nguyen Thanh Hai handed over the decision to appoint Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Nepal to Rajesh Kazi Shrestha. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi on October 31 handed over an appointment decision to honourary consul in Nepal Rajesh Kazi Shrestha.

This is the third time Shrestha has been appointed to this position.



Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai congratulated Shrestha on the appointment, describing it as an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries and also an achievement that the Vietnamese Embassy authorities as well as Nepalese agencies have made over the years to promote cooperation in the consular affairs.



The diplomat said he believes that with his capacity, experience and deep affection for Vietnam, Shrestha will complete the assigned tasks and contribute to promoting economic, trade, cultural relations and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.





Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, Vietnamese honorary consul in Nepal, takes group photo with Vietnamese Ambassador to Nepal Nguyen Thanh Hai and embassy staff. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Shrestha expressed his honour and pledged to fulfill his role and to carrying out related activities, including citizen protection and support for the local Vietnamese community, strengthening the popularisation of the country and people of Vietnam in Nepal as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields./.