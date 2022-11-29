Society Global Media Congress 2022 - Shaping the future of media The Global Media Congress was held for the first time in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from November 15-17. This was an important forum to re-evaluate the current situation of mass media in the region and the world.

Society Project supports families affected by COVID-19 in HCM City More than 5,000 aid packages worth 9 billion VND (363,489 USD) were presented to more than 2,000 children and families affected by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City in the first half of this year under a project implemented by the city's Child Welfare Association and Save the Children, heard a conference on November 29.

Society President commends seventh grader for life-saving brave act President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 sent a letter to Hoang Manh Chien, a seventh grader at Cam Thinh Junior High School in Cam Pha city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, commending him on his life-saving brave act.

Society Experience in promoting youth development shared The first international forum of the National Committee on Youth was held in Hanoi on November 29 to share experience in building and implementing youth development policies.