Representatives of the Vietnam News Agency and the People's Committee of Phu Tho province sign the agreement (Photo: VNA) Phu Tho (VNA) – The Government-run – The Government-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the People’s Committee of the northern province of Phu Tho signed an agreement on communication cooperation for the 2022-25 period in Viet Tri city on March 31.

Under the deal, VNA and the northern province will provide each other with information to serve the promotion of the locality's image and the popularisation of its policies in economy, culture-society, environment, Party building, potential, advantages and socio-cultural values.



The VNA will report on Phu Tho’s implementation of the resolution adopted at the 19th provincial Party Congress, with focus on the province’s efforts in creating breakthrough progress in improving its investment and business environment, thus contributing to making Phu Tho a leading locality in the northern midland and mountainous region.



At the same time, both sides will cooperate in guiding public opinions and supporting the management and direction activities of the provincial People’s Committee. The VNA will help verify, clarify and reject wrongful information about Phu Tho, contributing to ensuring stability in the province.



Addressing the ceremony, VNA Director-General Vu Viet Trang said the VNA is a strategic media agency of the Party and State, a national news agency and a strong news agency in the Southeast Asian region. Its network covers 63 cities and provinces nationwide and more than 30 countries around the world. The VNA is producing 60 media publications and multimedia products serving the management, direction and policy-making of the Party and State leaders, while providing information to all media agencies across the country. The VNA has set up cooperative ties with 40 major news agencies in the world.



For his part, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Bui Van Quang said he hopes in the time to come, the VNA will continue supporting Phu Tho in popularising its image and achievements in all fields, including its efforts in building e-government and its tourism products to draw more visitors.



He pledged to give best conditions for VNA reporters to operate in the province./.

