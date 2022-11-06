Vietnam News Agency wins 20 prizes at 8th National External Information Service Awards
Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has won 20 prizes at the eighth National External Information Service Awards.
The agency contributed two first, six second, three third and nine consolation prizes.
Co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Central Steering Committee for External Information Service, the annual awards aim to honour outstanding authors, books and publications in the field of external information and contribute to promoting the country’s development achievements in various areas.
In his remarks at the award ceremony in Hanoi on November 5 evening, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong stressed that the works have significantly contributed to promoting patriotism, strengthening the great national unity bloc, and introducing the land and people of Vietnam to the world.
Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and the winners pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)He asked those working in the external information service sector to be well aware of the country’s position and prestige as well as the regional and global situation to improve the efficiency of the communication work.
They were also urged to create breakthroughs in operations through digital transformation, and work harder in the fight against distorted information and allegations, thus foiling the plots to defame the Party and the State, especially in the fields of religion, democracy and human rights.
The Vietnam News Agency contributes two first, six second, three third and nine consolation prizes. (Photo: VNA)Between April and August 2022, organisers received 1,172 entries, up 11 as compared with the previous edition and the biggest number so far. The works, published in 14 languages, included 70 by foreigners and overseas Vietnamese.
They covered the country’s important political, socio-economic events and external affairs, along with guidelines and policies adopted by the Party across spheres.
Notably, apart from press agencies, ministries, agencies and localities, this year’s event drew the participation of representatives from businesses, researchers and artists.
As many as 112 works, including 10 first, 21 second, 30 third and 51 consolation prizes, were honoured at the event./.