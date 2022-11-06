Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and the winners pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)

He asked those working in the external information service sector to be well aware of the country’s position and prestige as well as the regional and global situation to improve the efficiency of the communication work.They were also urged to create breakthroughs in operations through digital transformation, and work harder in the fight against distorted information and allegations, thus foiling the plots to defame the Party and the State, especially in the fields of religion, democracy and human rights.