Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.
Chairing the meeting between the Government’s permanent members and the national steering committee for the COVID-19 fight, he said in this third phase, there are more people in quarantine.
Citing the Health Ministry as predicting that the outbreak will reach its peak in Vietnam in about late April, he voiced concern about the fact that large gatherings still occur. Besides, there are also infection risks among those at quarantine centres.
Requesting stronger actions, PM Phuc ordered close control of exit and entry by road, railway and air be continued, concentrated quarantine pushed ahead regardless of how much it costs the State, self-quarantine ensured in line with regulations, and safety for medical workers and other staff engaging in the combat guaranteed.
He stressed that the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the fight in the country, so concerted and stronger measures must be taken.
The leader appreciated moves by all-level authorities, sectors and the whole political system in the recent past, considering the unanimity, joint efforts, seriousness and robustness, particularly the coordination from the public, as critically important to the fight.
PM Phuc further requested unnecessary services, especially restaurant and karaoke ones, to be shut down so as to minimise crowded gatherings, and called on places of worship not to organise events with a large number of people.
Regarding air transportation, he assigned the Ministry of Transport to take effective measures, even banning flights to Vietnam if necessary, while closely controlling domestic flights as well as rail and road transport to prevent virus spread.
He also told the Ministry of Health to promptly purchase quick test kits and carry out rapid testing at quarantine centres and in the community to screen infected people and minimise infection risks.
As of March 23 evening, the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam had reached 122, 17 of whom have recovered./.