Society Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended The Transport Ministry has sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) requesting the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

Society Helmet wearing among children reaches 70 percent The rate of helmet wearing among children reached 70 percent in 63 cities and provinces nationwide during the 2019-2020 school year, according to a survey conducted in January.

Society Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time, amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Local authorities urged to promote check of suspected COVID-19 cases Local authorities must promote their role in checking suspected cases of COVID-19, heard a meeting of the national steering committee for preventing and combating the disease held in Hanoi on March 23.