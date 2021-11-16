Vietnam off to strong start to kids vaccination campaign
Vietnam begins injecting all children aged 12-17 with COVID-19 vaccine from November 2021.
VNA
VNA
Vietnam strong start kids vaccination campaign COVID-19 Ministry of Health vaccination information portal Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
InfographicMajor contents of APEC CEO Summit 2021
The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 11-12. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered pre-record speech at the discussion session on sustainable development and climate change on Nov. 11.
See more
Infographic(interactive) Over 65 percent of Vietnam's population vaccinated against COVID-19
Over 65 percent of the Vietnamese population got COVID-19 vaccine shots as of November 13, 2021.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's COVID-19 infections exceed 1 million
The Ministry of Health on November 11 announced 8,162 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,000,897.
InfographicVietnam's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million
Vietnam's Ministry of Health on November 11 announced 8,162 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 1,000,897.
InfographicChildren to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 2021
Vaccination for children against COVID-19 is scheduled to begin in early November, with priority given to those who have had to stay away from school due to prolonged lockdown, according the Ministry of Health.
Infographic(Interactive) Ministry of Health announces pandemic prevention levels in 63 cities, provinces
In implementing the Government's Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP, the Ministry of Health announced pandemic prevention levels in 63 cities, provinces.