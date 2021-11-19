Politics Order in East Sea should be built on basis of 1982 UNCLOS: int’l conference Experts at the 13th South China Sea International Conference on November 19 shared the view on the significance of building order in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) based on international law, especially the 1982 United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets voters in Can Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh informed voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho of results of the National Assembly’s second session via videoconference on November 19.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 4th meeting of Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Joint Commission on Bilteral Cooperation (JCBC), which was held via videoconference on November 19.