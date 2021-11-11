Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends APEC CEO Summit 2021 The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) has not only been serving as a driver for global growth, facilitating trade and investment, but also playing a pioneering role in responding to natural disasters, developing clean energy, preserving biodiversity, and stepping up trade in environmental goods.

Politics Congratulations on Angola’s National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 11 sent a message of congratulations to President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço on the country’s 46th National Day (November 11).

Politics Vietnam values ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen presented President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s credentials to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan via videoconference on November 10, affirming that Vietnam always values developing ties with the island nation.