Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Phuong Nam (right), Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), and Colonel Syed Muhammad Raza Ul Hasnain, Pakistan’s Defence Attache in Thailand and Vietnam (Source:qdnd.vn)

– The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence stands ready to welcome Pakistani military officers to Vietnam to study the Vietnamese language, a high-ranking officer said on May 22.Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Phuong Nam, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), made the statement at a Hanoi reception for Colonel Syed Muhammad Raza Ul Hasnain, Pakistan’s Defence Attache in Thailand and Vietnam.The officers compared notes on defence cooperation between Vietnam and Pakistan over the years, as well as collaboration plans, focusing on delegation exchange, education and training.Hasnain expressed his belief that Vietnam-Pakistan relations will further develop across various spheres, including national defence.-VNA