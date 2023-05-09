Vietnam, Palestine step up crime prevention cooperation
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 9 following an official welcoming ceremony held for the latter.
The talks between Minister of Public Security To Lam and Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 9. (Photo: VNA)
At the function, the two sides agreed to strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially those at the high level, to study needs and possibilities for cooperation in the security-social order area.
They said they will work together to enhance information exchange and promote professional coordination, and handle transnational crimes and crimes related to Vietnamese and Palestinian citizens. The discussions also centered on preventing organizations and individuals from taking advantage of the territory of one side to operate against the other.
Minister of Public Security To Lam (right) and Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh show a signed MoU on cooperation in crime prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)They said it is necessary to cooperate to protect their senior leaders during visits to the other country and ensure the security and safety of headquarters of their representative missions and of their citizens working, studying in, or visiting the other country.
Collaboration in training to improve professional capacity and foreign languages (Arabic, Vietnamese) will also be promoted, the officials noted.
Concluding their talks, the Vietnamese and Palestinian ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between their ministries on crime prevention and control./.