Politics Lawmakers review performance of socio-economic development, state budget plans Full-time lawmakers offered their opinions on the Government’s report and the NA’s Economic and Financial-Budget Committees’ reports on examining the implementation results of socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2022 and the first months of 2023.

Politics PM meets Cambodian counterpart on sidelines of 42nd ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen on May 9 on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Politics Leaders of Vietnam, Indonesia laud strides in bilateral relations Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo shortly after arriving in Labuan Bajo of the archipelago nation on May 9 afternoon to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

Politics President welcomes Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 9 for Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who is on a visit to Vietnam in her capacity as Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium.