Covering an area of 4.8ha in Na Khoai village, Xaysettha district of Vientiane, the school was constructed with a total budget of over 11 million USD.

Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Tan Cuong said the project is one of the gifts from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence to its Lao counterpart with the desire to help the Lao army improve the quality of education and training of human resources.

The school will serve training and fostering children of Lao ethnic groups across the country, thus making important contributions to building a prosperous Laos, he said.

The project is one of the symbols showing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general and the two armies in particular./.

VNA