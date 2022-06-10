Politics 15th working day in third session of 15th National Assembly The National Assembly spent the 15th working day at the third session (June 10) discussing a number of key road projects and specific mechanisms for the development of the central province of Khanh Hoa.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the second meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) on June 10.

Politics 19th Shangri-La Dialogue: Defence Minister meets with Singaporean, US, Canadian counterparts Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang on June 10 had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Singapore, the US and Canada on the threshold of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Politics Friendship Order bestowed upon Australian Ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 10 presented the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie for her contributions to the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.