The Earth Hour 2023 will be observed in Vietnam from 8:30p.m to 9:30p.m on March 25 with a message of saving energy, protecting the environment and coping with climate change . (Photo: internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for the organisation of practical activities to respond to Earth Hour 2023 in Vietnam from 8:30p.m to 9:30p.m on March 25 with a message of saving energy, protecting the environment and coping with climate change.



Centrally-run provinces and cities have been asked to organise communications activities in response to the Earth Hour in March in order to raise public awareness of the campaign.

Citizens nationwide are encouraged to take a simple but meaningful act of turning off lights and other unnecessary devices during the campaign.



The Earth Hour is an initiative launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and is the largest social event globally. So far it has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories globally.



Vietnam first joined the Earth Hour campaign in 2009. In 2022, the country saved 309,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 576.1 million VND (more than 24,000 USD).

The Earth Hour campaign in Vietnam is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and receives the support of many businesses, especially Vietnam Electricity (EVN) which serves as the primary sponsor of the campaign.

The campaign is one of several actions being taken by the Vietnamese Government and people, demonstrating their strong commitment to uniting with the world in the fight against climate change./.