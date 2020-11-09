World Japan grants over 400 million USD worth of low-interest loans to Myanmar Japan and Myanmar on November 8 signed low-interest loans worth a total of 42.78 billion JPY (414 million USD) to help the Southeast Asian country build road infrastructure and finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

World Thailand ready to sign RCEP in mid-November Thai Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit will represent Thailand to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by the middle of this month, said the Bangkok Post on November 7.

World Indonesia enters first recession since 1998 Indonesia has officially entered its first recession since the 1998 Asian financial crisis as its economy contracts again in the third quarter of this year, albeit at a slower pace.

World Singapore’s retail sales continue to drop Retail sales in Singapore fell by 10.8 percent year-on-year in September, a steeper decline compared to the 5.4 percent drop in August, according to the country's Department of Statistics (SingStat).