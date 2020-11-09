Vietnam plays crucial role in promoting Russia-ASEAN ties: Russian experts
Moscow (VNA) – As Vietnam is serving as ASEAN Chair in 2020, many Russian experts have their belief in the Southeast Asian nation’s activeness in promoting ASEAN-Russia cooperative relations.
In an article on Vietnam’s role and position in the Russia-ASEAN cooperation published in a summary record on Russia-Vietnam relations, Dr Ekaterina Koldunova, Associate Professor at the Department of Asian and African Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations under Russia’s Foreign Ministry, held that a highlight of the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership is the more frequency of high-level meetings compared to Russia’s ties with other ASEAN countries.
Before the establishment of the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership in 2018, Russia and Vietnam had gained much experience in implementing special economic projects. A free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Russia is a member, and Vietnam was signed in 2015 and took effect in 2016, becoming the first of its kind between the EAEU and a Southeast Asian country.
Koldunova noted the two countries have long shared views on a number of strategic issues related to the Asia-Pacific, and that Russia has advocated the full compliance with the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), which was approved by ASEAN member nations and China in 2002, as well as the early signing of a code of conduct (COC) in the East Sea.
Holding the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, she said, Vietnam has had to deal with an array of complicated tasks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the swiftly changing regional and global situation.
However, its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 seems to remain “promising”, the expert noted, adding that there may appear unique areas of cooperation between Russia and ASEAN which is mainly based on Russia-Vietnam connections in military medicine, emergency response, and scientific cooperation to fight against risks and challenges posed by epidemics.
In a book about Vietnam, Chairman of the Experts’ Council of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation Grigory Trofimchuk reserved many pages for talking about the country’s role in popularising the image of ASEAN in not only Russia but also around the world.
Vietnam deserves a reward for its contributions to the promotion of the bloc’s image on the global scale, according to the expert on international affairs.
He wrote that Vietnam has been increasingly asserting its role and stature in international and regional organisations, describing it as a truly trustworthy partner of countries in the international community and a priority of Russia in the Asia-Pacific.
Vietnam has also taken active and proactive part in international organisations like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and UN peacekeeping operations while being elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council twice with very high numbers of votes.
The country has not only been actively participating in international issues and integration process in many aspects but also helping with shaping the world, the expert added.
The summary record on Russia-Vietnam relations and the book about Vietnam were published recently in Russia to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations./.