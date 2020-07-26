World Japanese scholar speaks highly of Vietnam’s role in RCEP talks Professor Ryo Ikebe from the Senshu University of Japan has noted that Vietnam plays an important role in gathering voices of 10 ASEAN members in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) talks.

World Singaporean PM announces new cabinet Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 25 announced his new Cabinet 15 days after the People's Action Party (PAP) won this year’s general election with 61.24 percent of the votes.

World Cambodia suspends flights from Indonesia, Malaysia Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on July 25 approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia to curb the spread of COVID-19 from August 1.

ASEAN Indonesian diplomat lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair As current Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has shown its competency and leadership in navigating ASEAN at this unprecedented and challenging time, Chief Representative of Indonesia to ASEAN Ade Padmo Sarwono has said.