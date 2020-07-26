Vietnam plays huge role in 25-year ASEAN development: Russian expert
Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam has played a huge role in the ASEAN development over the last 25 years, Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Russia-based Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, has said.
Vietnam has not only proved itself as a responsible member of ASEAN but also taken a leadership role of the bloc, he told the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia during an interview on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership (July 28, 1995 – 2020).
Vietnam has been contributing to heightening ASEAN’s position globally, he said, adding that Russian experts recognise peace initiatives by Vietnam to regional issues.
He expected that Vietnam would be ready to share experience with ASEAN member states and continue coming up with peaceful and constructive solutions to issues in Asia-Pacific, including the East Sea issue.
He noted that Vietnam has done a lot to help Moscow foster effective cooperation with ASEAN and promote Russian’s interests in the region.
Thanks to the free trade agreement with Vietnam, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has expanded its presence in Southeast Asia, Trofimchuk said, adding that it is necessary to maximise the free trade area between the EEU and ASEAN and create a stable playground for both sides in economy and security.
He voiced his confidence that Russia, Vietnam and ASEAN are on the right track to achieve their goals./.