Poet Po Sao Min is among the many ethnic poets participating in the 22nd Vietnam Poetry Day.

Attending for a third time, this year he again represents the 2,000 members of the Pa Di ethnic group in showcasing the unique cultural aspects of his community. His poems not only resonate with the Pa Di people but have also touched readers around the nation.

Known for his simplicity and sincerity, the works of Poet Po Sao Min are a source of pride for the Pa Di people.

During the event, visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique environment adorned with distinctive brocade patterns representing various ethnic groups from around the country.

They learned more about poets and poems featuring Vietnam’s nature, landscapes, and people from all 54 ethnic groups.

Several seminars and book launches also took place.

A poetry night - the event’s highlight - featured poetry recitals and performances featuring works from 16 domestic and international poets./.

VNA