In the January-February period, there were 11 nations and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, with the US ranking first (26%). It is followed by New Zealand (24%), and Germany (24%).



The capital focuses on eight industries, mainly wholesale and retail, real estate business, and construction.



In the two-month period, Vietnamese investors did not make adjustments for their existing projects.



As of February 20, Vietnam had had 1,716 valid investment projects abroad, with a combined capital of over 22 billion USD, mainly in mining, agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

Laos ranks first among the countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, accounting for 25% of the total, followed by Cambodia (13%), and Venezuela (8%)./.

