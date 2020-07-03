Ambassador Tran Ngoc An (fourth from left) presents the face masks to authorities of London (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in the UK handed over 135,000 antimicrobial face masks to authorities of London and Wales on July 2 (local time) to support the fight against COVID-19.

This is the first batch of a total of 500,000 masks from Vietnam which will be sent to over 30 localities and organisations of the UK and Ireland.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Tran Ngoc An underlined the thriving and close-knit cooperation between Vietnam and the UK, as the two countries are marking the 10th year of their bilateral strategic partnership this year.

The 500,000 masks from budget carrier Vietjet Air to the UK demonstrate the sound bilateral relations with proactive engagement of firms, organisations and people, he noted.

London is among the first UK localities to make wearing masks mandatory when using public transport, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cheryl Dennis, head of Wales’ London Office, thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the support and vowed to distribute the masks to the people in need./.