Environment Infographic Cuc Phuong crowned Asia’s top national park for 5 consecutive years Cuc Phuong National Park, a renowned tourist attraction in Ninh Binh province, was recently honoured as “Asia’s Leading National Park” for the fifth year in succession at the World Travel Awards.

Environment Ministry proposes investment change to forest sector modernisation project The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has recommended that the Government adjust down the investment of a World Bank-funded project serving forest sector modernisation and coastal resilience enhancement from the initial 195 million USD to 95 million USD.

Environment Typhoon Saola causes strong wind at sea The strongest wind near the eye of Typhoon Saola reaches 184-201km per hour, as the storm is moving deeper into the northeastern waters north of the East Sea, causing rough seas.

Environment Ministry orders actions in response to World Cleanup Day 2023 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has demanded activities be held in response to the World Cleanup Day 2023 (September 16).