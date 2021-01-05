Vietnam promotes women’s participation in policy-making process
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents flowers to female National Assembly deputies. Vietnam targets 60 percent of women holding key positions in the state management agencies by 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam targets 60 percent of women holding key positions in the state management agencies by 2025, and the figure is expected to rise to 75 percent by 2030 under a programme recently approved by the Prime Minister.
The programme on enhancing equal participation of women in leadership and management positions in policy-making process for 2021-2030 aims to promote women’s potential and creativeness towards realising the sustainable development goals on gender equality and women’s empowerment.
Accordingly, the percentage of women in the personnel planning scheme is envisaged at least 40 percent by 2025, and 50 percent by 2030.
Meanwhile, the country aims to have 75 percent of women in the personnel planning scheme receiving training by 2025, and increase the percentage to 90 percent five years later. In areas resided by ethnic minority groups, leaders must be ethnic people in line with the population structure.
A wide range of measures were outlined in the programme in a bid to realise the targets, including completing policies and legal framework, improving efficiency of implementation of policies on female leaders and female leader works, enhancing training, and raising public awareness of gender equality and the roles of women in the new period, among others./.