Vietnam provides more aid for Cambodia to fight COVID-19
The Vietnamese Party, State, and people have presented 300,000 USD to Cambodia to support Cambodia in its fight against COVID-19.
People wear masks to prevent COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Party, State, and people have presented 300,000 USD to Cambodia to support Cambodia in its fight against COVID-19.
The aid was handed over to Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chhay Navuth by Nguyen Huy Tang, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, on April 23.
The Vietnamese Party, State and people keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in Cambodia and wish to share the difficulties facing the country, Tang said at the hand-over ceremony.
He expressed his belief that under the leadership of Cambodian People's Party President and Prime Minister Hun Sen and with the solidarity of Cambodians and support of international friends, Cambodia will soon contain the pandemic.
With this assistance, together with another aid package of 200,000 USD from the Vietnamese Government, which was granted to Cambodia earlier, Vietnam hopes to join the anti-COVID-19 efforts of the Cambodian Government and people, he said.
Cambodian Ambassador Chhay Navuth stressed that these aid packages demonstrate the special sentiment between the two countries’ Parties, States, and peoples, saying Vietnam’s timely support has served as a source of encouragement for Cambodia in its efforts.
The ambassador also lauded the achievements Vietnam has recorded in fighting COVID-19 and maintaining socio-economic development.
Cambodia reported 654 new COVID-19 cases on April 23, pushing the total number of infections to nearly 9,000.
The country’s total number of COVID-19 is now 8,848, of which 8,301 are linked to the February 20 Community Event. Fatalities reached 61./.