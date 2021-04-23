Society Saudi Arabian relief centre helps flood-affected locals in central Vietnam Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Vietnam Saud F. M. Al-Suwelim, on behalf of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, on April 23 presented the token of 150,000 USD in humanitarian aid to help Vietnam’s central provinces affected by recent storms and floods.

Society Project helps increase effectiveness of population management The implementation of a project on simplifying administrative procedures, citizenship papers, and databases related to population management during 2013-2020 (Project 896) has contributed to improving the efficiency of population management towards the building of a digital economy and society.

Society Youth Union supporting thousands of youngsters to launch start-ups The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) at all levels around the country mobilised more than 73 billion VND (3.16 million USD) to support thousands of start-up projects from young people during the Youth Month 2021.

Society Hanoi seminar raises public awareness about preventing child sexual abuse A seminar seeking measures to prevent the sexual abuse of children and provide relevant legal information took place in Hanoi on April 23.