Vietnam Railways Corporation will cut train ticket price for university students returning to school after a long period of online learning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) will reduce train ticket price for university students returning to school after a long period of online learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.



In addition to the promotional programme applied to all passengers from February 9, students will receive an additional 20 percent discount on fares. Thus, the train ticket price for students will be cut by between 30 and 50 percent.





A passenger seeks advice from a VNR staff. (Photo:VNA)

The programme, which aims at facilitating the students’ traveling, will last until February 28.



After reducing, tickets for the Vinh-Hanoi route cost only from 144,000 VND (6.4 USD) one way, Hai Phong-Hanoi from 63,000 VND (2.7 USD), Phan Thiet-Sai Gon and Quang Ngai-Sai Gon 172,000 VND (7.6 USD) and 532,000 VND (23.5 USD) one way, respectively.

Passengers on the North-South train. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the VNR has announced that it will operate extra trains and cut ticket prices by up to 30 percent to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after Tet holiday.



Accordingly, it will run additional 5-6 pairs of trains on the North - South route and 6-7 other pairs on crowded passenger routes such as Hanoi - Vinh, Hanoi – Hai Phong, and Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang, among others.





A North-South train leaves Hanoi Station. (Photo: VNA)

The VNR operated 146 trains on the North-South route and 106 trains on other routes from January 20 to February 1, ensuring the safety of passengers and the rate of trains leaving and arriving on time reaching over 90 percent, according to VNR./.