Society Russian expert commends Vietnam’s human rights achievements Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, has lauded Vietnam’s achievements in developing and ensuring human rights in 35 years of Doi Moi (Reform).

Society Vietnam Airlines flight makes emergency landing to save German passenger A Vietnam Airlines flight en route from Germany to Ho Chi Minh City made an emergency landing at Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport of Azerbaijan on late October 6 to save a German passenger with health problem.

Society Condé Nast Traveler: Two Vietnamese resorts among world’s 50 best Two resorts in Khanh Hoa province and Da Nang city have been voted among the world’s 50 best resorts by readers of American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler).

Society Hanoi launches project to enhance sustainable transport for metro line No.3 A project to strengthen sustainable transport for Hanoi’s metro line No.3 was launched in the capital city on October 7, which has an investment of 54.75 million USD, including 48.95 USD from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Clean Technology Fund (CTF).