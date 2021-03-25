Travel Vinh Long expects to turn tourism into spearhead economic sector The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long has mobilised resources to promote tourism development, with the aim of turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030.

Travel Hanoi to provide free wifi at more tourist spots Hanoi will install free public wifi systems at more tourist spots to better serve visitors to the capital city.

Business Vietnamese, Russian firms cooperate for tourism recovery A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises were sealed in Moscow on March 24 in a bid to offer mutual support in terms of information and technology solutions for better tourist flows amid COVID-19.