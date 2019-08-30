Vietnam is a dream retirement destination that costs less than 1,000 USD a month for a couple.(Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam ranks among the seven cheapest coastal countries in the world for retirees, according to International Living, an Ireland-based publishing company that writes about retiring overseas and Panama-based travel magazine Live and Invest Overseas.

Cua Dai beach in the central city of Hoi An, Nha Trang beach in Khanh Hoa province and Dai beach in Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc Island are three of the most affordable beaches on earth and are in Vietnam, according to Travel Bird, a Dutch travel site.

For retirees looking for a place for long-term stays with a low cost of living, Vietnam is a dream retirement destination with many places where a couple can live for less than 1,000 USD a month.

Panama tops the list this year, followed by Portugal and Costa Rica. The rest of the top 10 are Indonesia, Malaysia, Ecuador, Thailand, Brazil, and Spain.-VNA