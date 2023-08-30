Travel Foreign arrivals in Vietnam near 2023 target Foreign arrivals in Vietnam hit 1.2 million in August and topped 7.8 million in the first eight months of this year, nearing the target set for the whole year, reported the General Statistics Office on August 29.

Videos Phu Quoc advised to affirm its international tourism appeal Phu Quoc island, known for its natural landscapes and strategic proximity to major Southeast Asian cities, has rapidly emerged as one of Vietnam's fastest-growing destinations, property consultancy Savills Vietnam has said.

Videos Study tourism promoted in ethnic minority communities Tourism is viewed as a driving force to boost socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas, but identifying how best to promote tourism and culture in these areas is no simple task.

Travel HCM City People’s Council, People’s Committee open to tourists on National Day holiday The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and People's Committee will open its doors to visitors for tours free of charge on September 1-2, reported the municipal Tourism Department on August 26.