Culture - Sports Building of national dossiers for Mo Muong underway The collection and recording videos of Mo Muong in the northern provinces of Ninh Binh, Son La, Phu Tho and Hoa Binh have been completed, Hoa Binh province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on December 20.

Culture - Sports Overseas Vietnamese singers celebrate Christmas, New Year in Vietnam Vietnamese-American pop stars Tuan Ngoc and Thanh Ha will perform in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese footballers receive encouragement before AFF Cup opening match Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien said that the embassy will provide all necessary support to the Vietnamese national football team at a meeting with the squad members on December 19.