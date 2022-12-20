Vietnam ready for AFF Cup 2022: Coach Park
Head coach Park Hang-seo and his players are ready for the AFF Cup 2022, despite the fact that this will be his last tournament as head coach of Vietnam, Park said at a press conference on December 20 before the game against Laos.
Hoad coach Park Hang-seo at the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Head coach Park Hang-seo and his players are ready for the AFF Cup 2022, despite the fact that this will be his last tournament as head coach of Vietnam, Park said at a press conference on December 20 before the game against Laos.
Commenting on the Lao team, Park said that he watched their two friendlies in December under the leadership of a new German head coach.
The team has only three players over 23 years old, while the rest of the squad are preparing for next year's SEA Games, he noted, adding that he noticed their coach wanted to increase ball control from his players.
Revealing his feelings before saying goodbye to the Vietnamese team, he said that every day for him is like the first day, and he makes the same efforts in both spirit and preparations for every tournament.
Park said that in the last five years, the playing style of the Vietnamese team and the basic lineup of players has been solid.
"This year's AFF Cup is the same as any other. We are all well prepared. I know that all of my players are ready for this tournament and my job is to strengthen their spirits and help them give their best performances. But with any tournament, the first match is very important," he said.
The head coach said that the return of Phan Van Duc will make the team stronger, expressing hope that Bui Tien Dung will recover from COVID-19 and join the team soon.
Meanwhile, midfielder Do Duy Manh said that every player is ready for tournament.
The match with Laos, which will take place at 19:30 on December 21, will be the first for Vietnam at the AFF Cup 2022./.