Sci-Tech Science, technology development key to sustainable agriculture The development of science, technology and innovation is key to laying the foundation for sustainable agriculture and adapting to climate change, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said on November 28.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang promotes technology transfer in agricultural production Bac Giang province will promote the transfer and application of scientific and technological advances in agricultural production, forestry and fisheries, according to the People’s Committee of this northern province.

Society Three female scientists receive L’Oreal-UNESCO awards Three female scientists were granted the 2022 L'Oreal-UNESCO awards at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 25.