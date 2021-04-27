At the meeting between standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is ready to provide support within its capability to Laos in overcoming difficulties that Laos faces in COVID-19 prevention and control work, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong said.

The official made the pledge during a reception in Hanoi on April 27 for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.



Thuong expressed his delight at the development of the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, and affirmed that Vietnam will work together with Laos to protect and foster the ties between the two countries.

He offered sympathy to the Lao Party, State and people over the loss caused by the pandemic, noting his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the governance of the Lao Government and the solidarity of the entire political system and Lao people, the country will be able to contain the spread of the pandemic in the shortest time possible, thus ensuring the implementation of socio-economic development tasks.



The Party official appreciated the important role of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam and asked the embassy to continue working as a bridge to connect ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries towards more effective bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang congratulated Vietnam over its great and comprehensive achievements and voiced his belief that the Vietnamese people will continue to reap even greater accomplishments in their Doi Moi (Renewal) cause and successfully realise the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The ambassador also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their whole-hearted and effective help for Laos, and took the occasion to update Thuong on the situation in Laos, especially developments of the COVID-19 pandemic./.