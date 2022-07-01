Politics Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation with Japan in crime combat Minister of Public Security To Lam wishes Vietnam and Japan will step up negotiations and sign agreements for closer coordination in crime prevention during his meeting with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 30.

Videos National conference reviews 10-year corruption fight The Politburo held a national conference in Hanoi on June 30 to review the fight against corruption and negative phenomena during 2012 - 2022 and identify orientations for the work in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnam seeks stronger trade, education ties with UK Vietnam wants to learn from the UK’s experience in promoting the role of public and private sectors, private governance and national governance in an effort to achieve commitments, including those made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.

Politics Vietnam proposes Japan help in law-making capacity building Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Japan for further helping Vietnam improve capacity in law-making and develop a pool of skilled legal and judicial experts during his meeting with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 30.