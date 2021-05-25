Environment Quang Tri: Big bombs in residential areas safely handled Sappers of the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri in conjunction with the US’s Golden West organisation have successfully deactivated and removed bombs left from wartime that was found in Huong Hoa district’s Huong Lap commune.

Environment Vietnam strengthens law enforcement to protect wildlife, biodiversity Vietnam has launched long-term and consistent efforts to strengthen law enforcement to protect wildlife and biodiversity and improve the livelihoods of people affected by declining biodiversity.

Environment Ha Tinh: Endangered turtle returned to ocean Relevant agencies in Loc Ha district in the north-central province of Ha Tinh released a rare turtle weighing 80kg back into the sea on May 19.

Environment Belgium, Vietnam cooperate in domestic waste treatment Belgium is one of the countries with the highest rate of recycling and reusing waste in the world. A number of Belgian companies operating in the field of waste treatment have been cooperating closely with Vietnam over the past time, including Menart.