Vietnam plans activities in response to World Oceans Day
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent an dispatch on the hosting of activities under the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week and responding to the World Oceans Day (June 8) to ministries, sectors, organisations and authorities of localities nationwide.
A bird's eye view of Cat Ba islands (Photo: VNA)
From June 1 to 15, these activities are set to be held in an efficient and effective manner, ensuring COVID-19-prevention and control measures.
In the dispatch, the ministry has ordered units involved to focus on comprehensive communications work regarding issues relating to sea and islands, including information on Vietnam’s legitimate rights and interests at sea in accordance with international law; the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines as well as the State’s policies and laws on sea and islands; environmental protection, biodiversity development and climate change response; and international cooperation in the field.
Localities have been asked to intensify their control of the collection, transport and treatment of waste, particularly plastic waste, in coastal areas and islands, with the building of public facilities for environmental protection encouraged.
This year, the World Oceans Day themed "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods" will shed light on the wonder of the ocean and how it is our life source, supporting humanity and every other organism on Earth.
Following the idea, a theme of "ocean protection and sustainable development of marine livelihoods in Vietnam" has been selected for the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week. There are also among the goals set to concretise the contents of the nation’s resolution on the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045./.