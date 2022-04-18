Health Bac Lieu begins COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-12 The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on April 18 started to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 against COVID-19.

Health Vietnam records 14,660 new COVID-19 cases on April 17 A total of 14,660 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 16 to 4pm April 17, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Nearly 1,000 Hanoi sixth graders vaccinated against COVID-19 Nearly 1,000 sixth grade students aged 11 years old to 11 years and 10 months old in Hanoi’s districts of Ha Dong, Phu Xuyen and Soc Son were vaccinated against the COVID-19 on April 16.

Health COVID-19: new cases on April 16 number 18,470 A total 18,470 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 15 to 4pm April 16, according to the Ministry of Health. ​