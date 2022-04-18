Vietnam records 12,012 new COVID-19 infections on April 18
A nurse prepares to inject a COVID-19 vaccine jab. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on April 18 announced 12,012 new infections of COVID-19, including one imported cases, the lowest since February 4.
In Hanoi, 1,109 new infections were detected, with the capital still having the most cases nationwide.
It was followed by the northern provinces of Yen Bai and Phu Tho, with 715 and 700 cases, respectively.
The national tally has now reached 10,475,819 since the pandemic began.
As many as 4,218 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,941,064 so far.
There are currently 1,008 patients in serious conditions.
An additional 13 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on the day, taking the total number of fatalities to 42,957, or 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
The country had administered 209,638,138 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, including more than 192.3 million for adults, more than 17.2 million for those aged 12-17, and more than 19,500 for children aged 5 to 11./.