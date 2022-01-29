Health Spring COVID-19 vaccination campaign to start on January 29 Vietnam will implement a COVID-19 vaccination campaign from January 29, with an aim to give booster shots to all eligible adults within the first quarter of 2022.

Health HCM City to conduct COVID-19 vaccination throughout Tet Ho Chi Minh City is set to conduct COVID-19 vaccination throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, which will last for nine days starting this weekend, according to its Department of Health.

Health Daily number of domestic COVID-19 cases declines Vietnam recorded 15,727 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on January 27, including 55 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.