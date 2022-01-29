Vietnam records 15,150 COVID-19 cases on January 29
Vaccinating the elderly against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported an additional 15,150 COVID-19 infections, including 50 imported cases, on January 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to report the highest number of daily transmissions nationwide, with 2,806 cases. It was followed by Bac Ninh with 992 cases, Da Nang with 865, and Thanh Hoa with 732.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 2,233,287, of which 2,226,343 are the result of the fourth wave that started in late April 2021.
The number of COVID-19 related fatalities announced on the day was 115.
The country’s COVID-19 death toll is now 37,547 cases, about 1.7 percent of the total infections.
There are 3,869 COVID-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 505 requiring invasive ventilation and 19 on life support.
A further 12,353 patients were given the all-clear on January 29, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,962,597.
More than 180.87 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, including over 79.04 million being the first dose, more than 74.09 million the second, and over 27.73 the third./.