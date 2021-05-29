Vietnam records 56 new COVID-19 cases at May 29 noon
Vietnam reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in the past 6 hours to 12:00 on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in the past 6 hours to 12:00 on May 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, seven are imported and 49 are locally transmitted, including 46 in Bac Giang, one in Tay Ninh, one in Dien Bien, and one in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.
As of May 29 noon, Vietnam documented a total of 5,213 domestic infections, with 3,643 cases since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
Report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,896 recoveries and 47 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice, and 70 thrice.
There are 161,445 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or returned from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine nationwide./.