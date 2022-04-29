Health Work starts on Vietnam's first five-star resort hospital in Hung Yen A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Vinmec Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire has been held in the northern province of Hung Yen’s Van Giang district.

Health People seek dietary supplements to prevent post-COVID fatigue While health workers suggest people recovering from the COVID-19 maintain a reasonable diet and exercise to recover as quickly as possible, many patients are turning to dietary supplements to speed up their recovery.

Health Vietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms from April 27, the Ministry of Health announced.