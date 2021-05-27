Vietnam records 7 SARS-CoV-2 variants
Results of genetic sequencing of specimens from imported cases into Vietnam show seven new SARS-CoV-2 variants causing the COVID-19 epidemic.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam's elections wrap up in success
Vietnam's elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Council on May 23 wrapped up in success.
See more
InfographicHabits need to be changed during COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese people are changing their habits to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further.
InfographicHow to safely coexist with Covid-19
The Ministry of Health recommends people to adhere to 5K (in Vietnamese) rules: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distance), Khong tu tap (no gathering) and Khai bao y te (health declaration) to safely coexist with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state.
InfographicB.1.617 - Covid variant of 'global concern'
The World Health Organsiation said the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.
InfographicPeople completing concentrated quarantine must be monitored for 7 days
People who have completed 21-day concentrated quarantine must be managed and have their health monitored at home within the next seven days, according to the Ministry of Health.
InfographicCompulsory quarantine period extended to 21 days
The compulsory concentrated COVID-19 quarantine period in Vietnam has been officially extended to 21 days.