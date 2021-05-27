Health Infographic Habits need to be changed during COVID-19 pandemic Vietnamese people are changing their habits to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further.

Health Infographic How to safely coexist with Covid-19 The Ministry of Health recommends people to adhere to 5K (in Vietnamese) rules: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distance), Khong tu tap (no gathering) and Khai bao y te (health declaration) to safely coexist with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state.

Health Infographic B.1.617 - Covid variant of 'global concern' The World Health Organsiation said the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.