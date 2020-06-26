Health Infographic No new community transmission of Covid-19 during past 64 days The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 342 on June 19 morning, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. This also marks the 64th straight day without community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Health Infographic Vietnam records 62 days without community transmission of COVID-19 As of 6am on June 17, Vietnam marked 62 consecutive days without community transmission. Of the 335 cases recorded in the country so far, 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.