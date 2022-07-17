Vietnam records 745 new COVID-19 cases on July 17
Vietnam logged an additional 745 COVID-19 cases on July 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
People are injected with COVID-19 vaccine in Hanoi on July 15. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 745 COVID-19 cases on July 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 10,760,595.
The same day, 7,948 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,814,276.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,091, equivalent to 0.4% of the infections, as no fatality was reported on the day
More than 238.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.