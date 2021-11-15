Vietnam records 8,616 new COVID-19 cases on November 15
Vietnam logged 8,176 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 imported ones, in 57 localities in the past 24 hours to 4pm on November 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 8,176 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 imported ones, in 57 localities in the past 24 hours to 4pm on November 15, according to the Ministry of Health.
Ho Chi Minh City continued to report the highest number of infections with 1,165, followed by An Giang with 660 and Binh Duong with 616.
Hanoi capital city documented 239 new cases on the day.
The national tally reached 1,035,138.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 3,950 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 368 requiring invasive ventilation and 13 on life support (ECMO).
On the day, the country saw 101 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 23,183, accounting for 2.2 percent of total cases.
A further 1,205 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 864,516.
By November 14, the country had injected over 99.75 million doses of vaccines to date, with more than 35.28 million people now fully inoculated./.