Vietnam remains responsible member of ASEAN: meeting
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet on December 27 chaired an inter-sectoral meeting to review ASEAN cooperation and Vietnam's participation in the grouping in 2023, and set out directions for next year.
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet on December 27 chaired an inter-sectoral meeting to review ASEAN cooperation and Vietnam's participation in the grouping in 2023, and set out directions for next year.
The official noted that given both opportunities and challenges, ASEAN has demonstrated its adaptivity, and gradually made adjustments to optimise new trends in service of sustainable development.
Mentioning initiatives and frameworks raised by ASEAN, Viet said they reflect changes in both mindset and action, aiming to shape and lead new potential cooperation areas in the region, and called them important premises for the bloc to move forward and make breakthroughs in the future.
For external relations, ASEAN has made strong, substantive progress in cooperation with its partners, he said, adding the bloc has established a comprehensive strategic partnership with Japan, and upgraded its relationship with Canada to a strategic partnership.
Regarding Vietnam’s participation in the grouping, Viet noted that the country’s viewpoints, proposals and initiatives meet the common concern and interests of countries and the region, and contributing to strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, enhancing regional cooperation and connectivity and affirming the image of a peaceful, friendly, constructive and responsible Vietnam.
The participants shared the view that Vietnam should carry forward the sense of responsibility in 2024, and coordinate with and support Laos that will perform the ASEAN Chairmanship in the year.
Viet called on other ministries and agencies to work together with the foreign ministry to soon complete a master plan for Vietnam’s engagement in ASEAN in 2024, and effectively implement tasks and solutions to raise cooperation quality and efficiency./.
The official noted that given both opportunities and challenges, ASEAN has demonstrated its adaptivity, and gradually made adjustments to optimise new trends in service of sustainable development.
Mentioning initiatives and frameworks raised by ASEAN, Viet said they reflect changes in both mindset and action, aiming to shape and lead new potential cooperation areas in the region, and called them important premises for the bloc to move forward and make breakthroughs in the future.
For external relations, ASEAN has made strong, substantive progress in cooperation with its partners, he said, adding the bloc has established a comprehensive strategic partnership with Japan, and upgraded its relationship with Canada to a strategic partnership.
Regarding Vietnam’s participation in the grouping, Viet noted that the country’s viewpoints, proposals and initiatives meet the common concern and interests of countries and the region, and contributing to strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, enhancing regional cooperation and connectivity and affirming the image of a peaceful, friendly, constructive and responsible Vietnam.
The participants shared the view that Vietnam should carry forward the sense of responsibility in 2024, and coordinate with and support Laos that will perform the ASEAN Chairmanship in the year.
Viet called on other ministries and agencies to work together with the foreign ministry to soon complete a master plan for Vietnam’s engagement in ASEAN in 2024, and effectively implement tasks and solutions to raise cooperation quality and efficiency./.