Vietnam reports another SARS-CoV-2 case
Another people has been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, bringing the total number of the infection cases in the country to 31, the Ministry of Health reported late March 9.
A Hanoi resident has her body temperature checked. (Photo: VNA)
The new patient is a 49-year-old British man who was on Flight VN0054 from Britain to Vietnam on March 2.
He is under treatment at Bac Quang Nam Hospital in the central province of Quang Nam, and in stable health conditions.
Of the 31 cases, 16 had been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery. The latest 15 cases, including five Vietnamese and 10 foreigners, are being in quarantine./.