Vietnam's total COVID-19 cases now 141 The Ministry of Health on March 25 evening confirmed seven more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 141 so far.

Hanoi pushes up medical equipment preparations to prevent COVID-19 The People's Committee of Hanoi has ordered the municipal Department of Health to closely work with relevant agencies to push up the purchase of medical equipment to support the fight against the COVID-19.

Health ministry announces seven more flights with COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health issued an urgent notice on March 25 morning on seven flights landing in Vietnam with passengers testing positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.