Health Over 96 percent of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam given all-clear Up to 320 out of 332 COVID-19 infection cases in Vietnam, or 96.4 percent, recovered fully as of 6am on June 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 infections on June 10, only 12 active cases Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report from 6am to 6pm on June 10, marking the 55th consecutive days without community transmissions, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.