Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 infection
A crew member on a ship was confirmed positive to SARS-CoV-2 on June 12 evening, bringing the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 333, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.
At military hospital D40 (Photo: VNA)
Patient 333 is a 37-year-old man, residing in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s Vung Tau city.
He was quarantined immediately after entry at Vung Tau port on May 30.
The first test taken on May 31 showed he was negative for SARS-CoV-2 but he was positive in the second test on June 11 before he was preparing to leave the quarantine centre.
He is being treated at Ba Ria Hospital.
Also on the day, two more patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases were given the all-clear, taking the total number of to 323 with zero fatalities.
Among the ten patients now undergoing treatment, three tested negative once and another at least twice.
There are now 5,971 people who had close contact with patients or entered Vietnam from epidemic-hit areas under quarantine - 139 in hospitals, 4,971 in other facilities, and 861 in their homes./.
